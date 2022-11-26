From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Residents of Osun State are anxiously waiting for the inauguration of Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the new governor of the state tomorrow, as the four-year tenure of Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ends.

Oyetola was sworn in on November 27, 2018, and he lost the bid to retain the seat for the second term in the July 16, 2022 governorship election.

Residents of the state, particularly the workers and pensioners, sad they are expecting serious changes as a new governor gets in the saddle..

The swearing-in ceremony, to be performed by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Oyebola Adepele-Ojo, will hold at the Osogbo City Stadium where Adeleke was allegedly prevented from holding his campaign some days before the governorship election.

The city stadium has been beautified and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are preparing for the celebration.

It was gathered that dignitaries have started arriving the state capital, even as many of the biggest hotels in the city have been fully booked.

Some civil servants have been revealing the secrets of government to the incoming administration and many of the purported rumours are true.

The governor-elect had raised the alarm on October 10 that Oyetola wanted to appoint 15 Permanent Secretaries. The governor eventually appointed 30 Permanent Secretaries on Thursday, few days to the end of his tenure.

Pensioners have also expressed joy that Adeleke will pay their 30-month half salaries as soon as he assumes office.

The State Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Lawrence Aina, expressed optimism that Adeleke will fulfil his promises, saying “his elder brother also fulfilled all his promises when he was governor.”

He said: “We are owed 30 months half salaries, making 15 full months salaries, aside the gratuities and contributory pension. We expect the incoming governor to pay all our money. We also expect him to involve us in all the meetings relating to pensioners. The present government and the last administration of Aregbesola did not allow us to sit with them.”

Civil society organisations have also expressed optimism that Adeleke would sustain the regular and full payment of salaries and pensions as exemplified by the administration of Adegboyega Oyetola.

A coalition of some civil societies in the state, ‘The Osun Masterminds (TOM),’ said the coming administration is expected to continue the practice of prudence as laid down by the outgoing government of Oyetola. “Adeleke is inheriting a government that has run on frugality and prudence over the last four years.

“We first expect him to continue this practice of intentional prudence, block all financial leakages and ensure optimal utilization of the state’s resources.”

Executive Director of TOM, Dr Wasiu Oyedokun-Alli, said: “After ensuring fiscal discipline, the incoming governor must also find creative ways to rapidly boost the state revenue through the exploitation of the state’s almost limitless agriculture and tourism potentials. He must also exploit the state’s strategic geographical location with other states in the South-West, to develop the state’s trade potential,” he said.

INEC chair must produce Adeleke’s certificates – Osun Tribunal

Osun State Election Petition Tribunal has issued a fresh order directing the National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to produce the certificates and other documents of the state governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke used in the 2018 governorship election.

The order followed the failure of the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the commission to produce the certificates in the previous sitting in compliance with the subpoena issued on the commission.

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola is challenging the declaration of Adeleke as Governor-elect by the INEC.

At its resumed sitting on Friday, the tribunal, chaired by Justice Tertsea Kume ruled that the mere appearance of the representative of REC has not answered the subpoena on the commission to produce the documents.

In the ruling, the tribunal said an application for subpoena is an administrative act and when it is granted, it becomes a Judicial Act and the party upon which the subpoena is issued must comply, citing Section 218 and 219 of the evidence act.

The tribunal further held that the request by the respondents that the petitioners should continue with the calling of the witness whose testimony is hanged on the Adeleke’s credentials was baseless, as the petitioners has the absolute prerogative on how to conduct their case.

The panel said the application was consequent to the failures of the state REC of the commission to produce the documents requested in the subpoena.

According to the ruling, the petitioners’ have shown sufficient reasons for the tribunal to compel the National Chairman of INEC to produce the documents in question.

It then dismissed all the objections raised by the counsel for INEC, Adeleke and PDP and compelled the National Chairman of the commission to produce the documents in the next sitting of the panel on Thursday, December 1.

Counsel for the petitioners, Chief Akin Olujinmi, SAN, described the ruling as a well-researched one, saying it would go a long way in serving the course of justice in the hearing of the petition.