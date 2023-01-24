From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

There is a long queue in the banks in Osun State due to a lack of money in the Automated Teller Machines (ATM), Daily Sun has observed.

ATM of some banks visited by our correspondent in Osogbo did not dispense while a long queue was observed in some banks.

Residents lamented as the reasons for the shortage of money at the ATM were not ascertained.

Findings showed that some ATMs that are working are dispensing new notes.

Some ATMs are dispensing N200 notes while some dispense N500 notes. N1,000 was scarce in the ATM.

Speaking with our correspondent, Adeola Adeniyi, lamented that he has gone to four banks before he discovered where ATM is working.

He said, “I’ve been in the queue for more than one hour now. The queue is just reducing. From Ogo-Oluwa to Olaiya here, I doubt if this is not the only ATM dispensing money.”