Residents of Osogbo, the Osun State capital, Monday evening scampered for safety as gunshot caused panic during the movement of former governor and Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, in the town.

The incident happened around 7 pm after the meeting of the factional group of the All Progressives Congress (APC), ‘The Osun Progressives (TOP) in Ijebu-Jesa where the minister announced the former Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, as the candidate of the faction in the coming governorship election in the state.

When Aregbesola got to Osogbo around Old-garage, the sound of a gunshot by his security caused a commotion as residents ran for their lives.

An aide to Aregbesola, Bola Ilori, alleged that some thugs attacked the minister and they were repelled by security operatives attached to Aregbesola.

He said, “Oyetola’s thugs fired several gunshots at Aregbesola’s, Adeoti (Sheu) convoy after declaring his preferred choice for Governorship. The attackers were repelled by combined efforts of Police, DSS, NSCDC etc and luckily no casualty was recorded.”

The Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, in a statement, stated that the state government is aware of the armed thugs that have invaded the state and warned against disrupting the peace of the state.

She said, “we have credible reports that some misguided cowards have invaded Osogbo, the Osun State capital with armed thugs to foment trouble. These miscreants and their kingpin started shooting as they raced through the town.

“Their interest is simply to attempt to thwart the peace of the state and create fear in the minds of the good people of Osun counting on a long-lost influence.

“The Government of Osun hereby warns that there are no sacred cows in the state. No one is above the law here regardless of their past glories or future aspirations. Security agencies have been well briefed about the activities of these mischief-makers, who have set themselves on a collision course with the law.

“Anyone, irrespective of their office or station, caught disrupting the peace of Osun will answer to the law.

“Parents and guardians are advised to warn their children and wards not to allow themselves to be used by evil men to achieve their sinister motives.”