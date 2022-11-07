From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Council of Elders in Iree, Boripe Local Government of Osun State on Monday advised Governor Adegboyega Oyetola to cancel the appointment of a new Aree and allow the kingmakers to appoint the new monarch for the town.

The council described the appointment of Ares as a slap on the culture and tradition of Ireeland, warning that the process may affect the peace of the town if it is not urgently reversed.

The Chairman of the council, Asiwaju Adenrele Afolabi, who spoke at a press conference in Iree, yesterday, vowed that the council will not allow anybody to disrupt the peace of the town.

“It is better to stop the appointment and not confirm it. The kingmakers are there to select a king in line with tradition.

“The entire members of Iree Council of Elders in conjunction with the Iree Progressive Association (IPA) has condemned in its totality the process of using Warrant Chiefs by Boripe Local Development Authority to fill the vacant stool of Aree of Ireeland.

“The system of jettisoning all the authentic six (in the present situation, five as Eesa is late) Afobajes (Ìwarefà Mefa) to appoint an Oba for Iree ran foul of the existing culture and traditions of the town.

“The Chairman Iree Council of Elders, Asiwaju (Engr.) Adenrele Afolábí in conjunction with the President Iree Progressive Association (IPA), Aare (Engr.) Oluwole Taiwo on behalf of the well-meaning citizens of Iree hereby appeals to our people (home and in

diaspora), especially the youth to please maintain the peace and tranquillity Iree is known for under this prevailing circumstance. The Elders are working on the way forward.”