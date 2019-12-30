Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Senator representing Osun East Senatorial District, Francis Fadahunsi, has said the country’s revenue profile would improve significantly if proactive measures were deployed in the management of the mining sector.

The lawmaker, who stated this during a chat with newsmen at his hometown, Ilase, in Obokun Local Government Area of Osun State, said Nigeria is richly blessed with gold, which, if properly explored and effectively managed, would generate enough funds that would go a long way in funding the 2020 budget with ease.

He said it was time government intensified efforts in exploring gold deposits in different parts of the state, particularly in Ilesa, instead of the rampant waste of the rich mineral resource occasioned by mining activities by illegal miners.

“The gold that we have in this country is much more than that of South Africa. But the governors are mining the gold and smuggling them to Dubai to bring the refined one, which is not the right process,” he said.