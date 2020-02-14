Osun State Government has approved the state Security Network bill and sent to the House of Assembly for legislative approval.

Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, disclosed yesterday after an extraordinary Executive Council Meeting in Osogbo.

In a statement by commissioner, the state government said it has adopted and sent the Amotekun Bill to the House of Assembly.

“At an extraordinary executive council meeting today (yesterday), the government considered the Osun Security Network Bill, approved and sent it to the House of Assembly. The bill entitled: “A bill for a law to establish the Osun Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps to assist in maintaining law and order in the state and for connected purposes,” was the sole business of the day at today’s council meeting.

“Though the usual weekly executive meeting had already been held on Monday, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola considers the security bill urgent and important enough to summon this meeting.

“The council considered the bill and adopted it for immediate transmission to the House of Assembly,” the commissioner said in the statement