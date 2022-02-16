From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called for the investigation of security operatives attached to the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, over the shooting incident in Osun State during his visit.

The South West Zonal Coordinator of NANS, Emmanuel Olatunji, in a statement in Abeokuta on Wednesday, condemned the incident, describing it as “the most primitive display of power” by Aregbesola.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

The student umbrella body in the zone, accused the security details, especially operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) of unprofessionalism.

“This wanton and brazen show of force, is a lucid display of the political rot, abuse of power, misuse of office and superabundant arrogation of power that is endemic in our political landscape.

“It also goes to show the acute unprofessionalism of some officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“When the international communities adopt a condescending approach in relating with us sometimes, there is usually a public outcry.

“However, it is the actions of our public office holders who like to play god that keeps making Nigeria look stupid among the comity of nations. In this dispensation, this is no longer acceptable.

“While we call for proper investigation of the highly condemnable occurrence, the National Headquarters of the National Security and Civil Defence Corps must sanction all their officers involved in the shootout.

“Needless to remind them that the commonwealth of the good people of Nigeria invested in the agency, is not to cause unrest, fear or terror among the citizenry but to promote security and safety on the country.

“Rauf Aregbesola and his security aides should refrain from violating the peace and serenity of Osun State but rather commit themselves to maximum performance in their statutory duties,” the statement concluded.