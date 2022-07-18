From Fred Itua, Abuja

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Elton Onwu, has dismissed a trending comment on social media platforms, credited to the presidential flag bearer of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on the outcome of the just-concluded Osun State gubernatorial election.

Onwu, who was a member of the 2019 APC Presidential campaign council and also member of the APC Women and Youths Presidential campaign Team 2019, amongst other APC National Committees, said in a statement that he authored the post which was later lifted by some persons and shared on various social media platforms, and subsequently published by some online newspapers.

Asiwaju Tinubu was quoted in the publication that has now gone viral to have said that “I don’t dwell on my losses. I review my mistakes, take lessons and strategize to maximize my opportunities to win the next battle.”

He said it was wrong for the public, even some members of the APC to take the publication hook, line and sinker when the APC was yet to take a position on the outcome of the election, stressing that Tinubu was in no position to speak for the party when there are pending issues currently under review to ascertain what went wrong at the last Saturday Osun Governorship polls.

He noted: “I posted it as a party man to share my personal opinion and to encourage our teeming supporters who felt disappointed with the outcome of the election, some of whom believed that the outcome was a sign of what awaits the party in next year’s general elections.

“As critical stakeholder of the party, I felt oblidged to pass out a message of hope to the people that when you failed in one contest, it doesn’t define your true strength, rather it gives you a better view of your weakness and how to work on yourself to avoid such in the future.

“The APC is know for winning. We can’t allow one loss to demoralise us. This is the message, he said adding that with Asiwaju Tinubu, the APC will show the world how elections are best won democratically next year.”