The Government of Osun, yesterday, confirmed that the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Prince Wole Oyebamiji, and 21 other patients had tested negative for COVID-19 10 days after they tested positive.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu, said the confirmatory test carried out after days of care and treatment returned negative.

This is even as the state announced 23 additional patients from the previous cases in the state. He disclosed that some of the staff of the SSG who had previously tested positive have been declared negative.

The commissioner appealed to citizens and residents of the state to always observe all the precautionary measures laid down by the state against the spread of the virus.

According to him, the number of confirmed cases in the State has risen to 233 with 116 active cases, adding that the state has successfully treated and discharged 110 patients, while seven deaths have so far been recorded.