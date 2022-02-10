A group of Osun State intellectuals and stakeholders led by Emeritus Prof. Deremi Abubakre will hold a public lecture to celebrate the achievements of Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola.

Announcing the Feb. 12 event in a press release made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Osogbo, Abubakre noted that Oyetola had recorded landmark achievements in Osun in all aspects of socio-economic development.

The release stated that

Prof. Kayode Alao, formerly Dean of Education, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, will be the guest speaker at the occasion.

It announced that the public lecture would take place at Iwo town, headquarters of Iwo Local Government Area.

Gov. Oyetola is the Guest of Honour while Dr Amidu Tadese,Commissioner for Water Resources and Energy is one of the distinguished guests, according to the release.

The release announced that topic of the lecture is, “Ileri-Oluwa Beyond 2022: Governance for Sustainable Human Development”.

The convener of the lecture is Ileri Oluwa Purposeful Youths – with members covering the three local governments of Ayedire, Iwo, and Ola-Oluwa.

The release explains that the organisers are youths working for the governor’s success from the areas in the state that make up Iwo Federal Constituency.

“The topic is central to our quest for a God given brilliant victory to our amiable Governor in his reelection.

“The timing, which is a week to the primary election, is coming at the right time,” the organisers said in the release. (NAN)