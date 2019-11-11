The Osun State government has said that it would continue to improve on revitalising moribund projects across the state so as to attract local and international investors.

This is even as the state government revealed that with its recent executed partnership with the Federal Government, its mineral resources, especially gold mining, will improve internally generated revenues (IGR) and ramp up opportunitiesof job creation for the benefit of the state.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) last week, its Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, said that the government is sitting on a lot of mineral resources sufficient to even drive the economy of Nigeria, while adding that his current administration remains committed to improving efforts to revamping the Education, Mining, Agriculture, Textile and Tourism sectors in the state.

Oyetola disclosed that the rehabilitation of the MKO Abiola Aerodome in Ede as well as other moribund projects across the state are ongoing while promising that the state government will come to the market soon and seek to grow the immense economic potential as well showcase Osun as a strategic location for industrialization.

“The essence of we coming to the stock exchange today is to actually bring these activities to investors both in and out of Nigeria. We believe that this is ther right place to be and we are convinced that with this and the economic summit that will happen on November 19-21, 2019, the story of our state will change for the better”, he said.

For his part, Chief Executive Officer, NSE, Oscar Onyema, while applauding the government’s effort in infrastructural development, said, the NSE platform is geared at attracting investors towards all the sectors of the economy whilst catering for small, medium and large businesses represented on the various boards of the Exchange.

Onyema said: “In view of the laudable achievement by the State Government and the ongoing revitalization of some state-owned commercialized entities, we hereby recommend the consideration of Capital Market solutions by way of Debt & Equity instruments for the re-capitalisation and revitalisation of these institutions for optimum capacity utilization and investment returns. Examples of such institutions are; Omoluabi Mineral Promotions Company and The MKO Abiola Airport project.”