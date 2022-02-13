From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The National Association of Osun State Students (NAOSS) has called on the Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, to expedite action and ensure the arrest of the killer of Hassan Adedeji, a graduate of Banking and Finance shot dead at the Federal Polytechnic, Ede.

Adedeji and a motorcyclist were shot dead by an unknown assailant recently, and the state police command said it has arrested two suspects in connection with the killings.

The police stated that the prime suspect, Rasidi Okoolu, is still on the run and efforts are on to arrest him.

The NAOSS president, Comrade Yusuf Agboola, in a statement by Jamiu Omoniyi, on Sunday, said the culprits must be arrested to serve as a deterrent to others.

The students commiserated with the management of the polytechnic, The Timi of Ede, Oba Adesola Lawal as well as Governor of the state, Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola, just as they warned all students of the state to shun any illicit group, cultism and stay clear of political violence.

“An injury to one is an injury to all. All Osun state students demand justice for one of us, Hassan Adedeji who was brutally murdered by an unknown assailant.”