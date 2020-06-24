The newly appointed Executive Chairman of Osun State Universal Basic Education (SUBEB), Hon Ajibola Israel Famurewa, has endorsed the new education policy of the state government of Osun.

Famurewa, an ex-lawmaker who was a member of House of Representatives Committee on Universal Basic Education, said his agency will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that quality education is a cardinal programme of Oyetola-led administration.

He said this while resuming alongside other members of the board on Monday in Osogbo, the state capital.

Famurewa and other members of the board were received with ecstasy and encomium of love by the entire staff of the agency led by the SUBEB Secretary, Mr Adeoye Bakare, who on behalf of the members of staff pledged support while welcoming them to the office.

Other members of the board include Chief Moshood Adekunle Oluawo as Commissioner (technical), Hon. Amos Akindiya as Commissioner (services), Barrister Ayo Olajolo (member representing Osun East senatorial district) and Hon Rafiu Olaide Fatoki (member representing Osun west senatorial district).

Speaking further, Famurewa said: ‘Having realized education is a cardinal program of this government; it’s our resolve as an agency to stay committed to the new policy regime with a view to reshaping and rejigging the education sector for our upcoming generation.

‘To all the entire staff of this agency, ours is not to checkmate or witch hunt any policy of the past but to consolidate and reinforce it in our own best way for the purpose of lifting the glory of education in the state.’

Earlier, the state government of Osun has set up a panel to review the existing education policy following the clamour for policy review by stakeholders across the state. The panel has in its reports recommended the reversal of the single school uniform, ‘reclassification’ of the public school system and the abolition of single-sex schools in the state.

However, Famurewa on behalf of the other members of the board expressed their gratitude to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for deeming them fit for the appointment and he emphasised the agency will make him proud in their assignment.

While giving his remark at the event, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Honourable Olatunbosun Oyintiloye appreciated Governor Oyetola and state APC chairman, Prince Adegboyega Famodun for the appointment.

He then prayed for God’s guidiance for Oyetola and the party chairman as they provide leadership for the state and APC respectively.

Among the entourage of the Chairman were some state Excos and many other government functionaries in the state.