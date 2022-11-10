From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ede-South Local Government Area of Osun State was on Thursday set on fire by suspected hoodlums.

The fire which started at the conference hall of the commission in the early hour of Thursday was put off by the state fire service.

It was gathered that the office located at Oke-Iresi area, Ede, was burnt with bread soaked with petroleum.

The bread used to perpetrate the crime and the gallon of petroleum recovered from the scene were displayed by the fire service.

The spokesperson of the INEC in the state, Oluwaseun Osimosu, confirmed the incident.

She said the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Mutiu Agboke, will address the press at the appropriate time.