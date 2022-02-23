From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

There was anxiety at Olaiya area, Osogbo, Osun State, on Wednesday as suspected thugs forced shop owners out and sealed their shop over arguments.

They were led by a man popularly known as “Meta” and threatened residents with cutlasses and charms.

The leader of the suspected thugs had plied a one-way road at Odi-Olowo and knocked a passerby with a motorcycle.

While the victim was struggling to stand, the thugs turned back and descended on him. The more they begged him, the more he continues to punch the victim.

The thugs later went to a shop at Fagbewesa street very close to Odi-Olowo where they are selling phone accessories and closed the shop amidst threat.

A shop owner at Fagbewesa where they locked the shop, Alex Okechukwu, said the thugs have been harassing them for a long time.

‘My neighbour’s wife, Mrs Eze sold a screen guard to one of the thugs and he refused to pay money, saying he cannot pay. After much argument, he said the husband was owing to his money. The woman then asked him to come back for the screen guard when the husband comes back,’ he said.

‘They left without paying and came back after some minutes. They were five in number this time around. They asked why the woman was challenging them and started beating her. They turned everywhere upside down destroying the properties outside the shop forced everybody to lock their shops and chased the shop owners away.

‘They came with knives daggers and broken bottles and threatened to stab us. They left and came back again after 10minutes and met the husband and he tried to attend to them but they said the woman damaged their phone and she must pay.

‘I thought they settled the issue yesterday (Tuesday) only for them to come back around 10 am this morning (Wednesday) with guns knives and heavy irons. They came in plenty of motorbikes and they were about 15 in number, threatening and asking us why we opened the shops.

‘We were forced to lock all shops and they left and came back again that they would kill all Igbos since we don’t want to be submissive to them.

‘This is not the first time they come to harass us and also attack our customers. They usually come and buy two items then end up paying for one. Whenever they see any young person who looks rich, they force our customers to give them money or make transfers or take you to the ATM in the absence of cash. Now those customers don’t want to come here again.

‘The thugs are from Egbatedo and they have been doing this since last year. The news is everywhere that thugs are disturbing us here and people don’t want trouble so we might not get customers for the rest of the week now. This is what we have been facing and we want the government to help us out.’

The Amotekun operatives later opened the shop and asked the owners to go on with their business.