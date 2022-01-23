The leadership and members of Tijaniyyah Grassroot Mobilisation and Empowerment Initiative of Nigeria, yesterday, expressed their readiness to work with and support the administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola in Osun, saying that all they had heard and seen were good things happening in Osun in the last three years.

The group, during the inauguration of its executives in Osun, lauded Oyetola’s commitment to the welfare of workers and citizens since assuming office.

Speaking on behalf of the group, the Secretary of the group’s Board of Trustees, Professor Sharafadeen Omotayo Amuda, said the mission of the organisation was to liberate its members from poverty, adding that part of the steps taken to achieve their mission was to mobilise their members through empowerment and education.

He described Oyetola’s achievements in the last three years as one of critical interventions, which tally with their organisation’s objectives.

“We really appreciate your efforts in Osun state. You aren’t ‘baba afusa’ (one who pays half salary). Since your emergence as governor, you have been paying full salaries to workers. This is a great feat. You may not fully understand its impact on the people,” Amuda said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Similarly, the African Church in Osun State has expressed its gratitude to God for bringing Governor Adegboyega Oyetola to Osun State at a critical point in the history of the state.

The Bishop of the Ife Diocese, Rt. Reverend Michael Olufemi Adeyemi, speaking on behalf of the African Church in Osun State, extolled the unprecedented achievements of Oyetola in the last three years, commending the administration for fulfilling the scriptural injunction that when the righteous rule, the people rejoice.

His words: “All thanks to God who brought you in as our governor. You did not only stabilize the system, but you have also restored its lost glory. Today, not only are we proud of the standard of our education, teachers, students, we parents are now very happy with you as our governor and your government.”