an international Islamic scholar, Sheikh (Alhaji) Mudathir Kolawole Sulaiman (Cesse), has emerged the new Grand Kalifah of Tijaniyyah in Osun State. The position became vacant after the demise of the last occupier, Sheikh Ibraheem Alakoniyi Idowu, from Ila-Orangun.

Mudathir Sulaiman Cesse, after a series of intensive deliberation, was found to be competent and eminently qualified for the vacant stool, hence, the letter of appointment was issued to him by the leadership of the Osun State Tijaniyyah Association of Nigeria at an event held at Ogbaga, near Iwo town, after a brief turbaning ceremony. The brief letter, signed by the association’s secretary, Alhaji Adam Hamed read in part:

“Sequel to the meeting of the above association held on 24th January, 2021, at Ogbagab in Iwo area of Osun State of the whole house on the above subject matter, and the decision which unanimously elected you as the GRAND KHALEFAH of Osun State TIJANIYYAH ASSOCIATION.”

Copies of the letter were sent to the governor of the State of Osun, Alhaji Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola, and other prominent faith-based associations within and outside Nigeria.

When contacted on the phone, the newly turbaned cleric, who spoke from his Igbaye home town in Odo-Otin Local Government of Osun State, confirmed the development, saying, “Elaborate ceremony to further celebrate the title on the way after the COVID-19 protocols.”