Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The first 100 primary health centres revitalised by Osun State Government will be delivered for public use next month, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has said.

The state government is revitalising 332 primary health centres, one per ward, with the grants it received for its performance in the Save A Million Lives (SOML) programme of the World promoted by the federal ministry of health.

On Sunday, during inspection of some of the centres under construction, around Osogbo, the state capital, Governor Oyetola expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done in the places he visited.

He said: “We are here to inspect some of the ongoing Primary Healthcare Centres across the state and to assess the state of the work done and the quality of the job.

“Some weeks ago, we flagged off the revitalisation and rehabilitation of 332 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) out of which 100 of them are witnessing total turnaround already.

“Our intention is to ensure that each of the 332 wards across the state has a PHC and I must appreciate the fact that the Federal Government has been so helpful on this initiative. The intention is to ensure our people have access to quality health facilities wherever they live.

“I am satisfied with what I saw and I can assure that in the next two to three weeks, we must have delivered on the first phase of the project.”