Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun says his administration will continue to provide enabling environment for the textile industry to thrive in the state.

Oyetola made the remark during an engagement with the members of State Textile Dealers Association on Thursday in Osogbo.

The governor, who described textile industry as a strong commercial sector, said its significant roles in economic development could not be over-emphasised.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor was represented at the event by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye.

Oyetola said that the industry had been playing significant roles in the areas of sustainable commercialisation, foreign investment and employment generation in the country.

The governror noted that it was in the realisation of historical economic benefits of the sector that his administration had been putting in place necessary infrastructure for textile industry to thrive.

He said, “We cannot underplay the pivotal role the sector played in stemming the tide of unemployment between late 1950s and early 1990s .

“This has precipitated the efforts of the current administration to make this sector thrive, among many others for sustainable socioeconomic development.

“It should be noted that our administration declared every Thursday Osun Adire Day.

“The directive that all public and civil servants be dressed on Adire same day, is not only to promote our culture and tourism, but also to specifically develop the state textile industry.”

According to him, the initiative of establishing an international trade centre in Dagbolu area of the state is part of the concerted efforts towards sustainable industrialisation.

He said it was also to strengthen importation and exportation of textile products, as well as give the state businesses an international exposure.

“Many road networks and other necessary infrastructures such as: Olaiya flyover, capital city roads, intra and inter community roads, among others are being massively constructed.

“This is to particularly provide ease of doing businesses and to also advance the state foreign investment strategy,”he said.

Earlier in her remarks, the association’s President, Mrs Misturat Adedapo, appealed to government to consider them for more value added benefits.

She listed the values to include intensive loan facility and grants, which could bring about a drastic development of the industry.

Adedapo commended the administration of Oyetola for abolishing the single uniform policy in the state education sector.

The association president said that reverting to the old school uniforms had indeed improved their businesses.(NAN)