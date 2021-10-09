From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Osun State Government stated says it has concluded plans to embark on the rehabilitation of 26 rural roads with a view to boost agriculture and enhance food security in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, Ismail Omipidan, disclosed this during a discussion on a private radio station in Osogbo, the state capital, on Saturday.

He disclosed that the projects have been incorporated in the 2022 budget presented by the governor to the state house of assembly recently.

According to Omipidan, the project was designed to cut across all the states, particularly the rural area where agriculture is thriving.

After the panellists have analysed the 2022 budget, Omipidan stated that the diversification programme of the Oyetola-led administration through Agriculture, Tourism and Mining (ATM), remain unchanged.

Omipidan also disclosed the readiness of governor Oyetola to make farmers have access to agricultural inputs and provide the necessary infrastructure for them to let their work easy.

‘As Mr Governor said, while presenting the budget on Tuesday, when the 26 roads, which will cut across the state are completely rehabilitated, it is estimated that more than 20,000 farmers will benefit in terms of the ease of linking their harvests to markets through the well-rehabilitated and adequately networked rural roads.

‘A major advantage of this is the reduction in wastages of farm produce, which is formerly associated with bad rural roads. This will be done under the COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (Osun CARES) programme for results,’ Omipidan stated.

