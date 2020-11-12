Mr Benedict Alabi, the Osun Deputy Governor, said the state government would continue to enhance potentials in tourism and culture sector towards economic sustainability and development.

Alabi made the remarks while declaring open a one-day workshop on Osun Culture and Tourism Master Plan organised by Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Thursday in Osogbo.

The deputy governor said if the tourism sector could be fully developed as planned, it had the capacity to turn the state to tourism haven, with attendant economic benefits and improved standard of living for the citizenry.

Alabi noted that the ongoing transformation of key sectors of the state’s economy was specifically targeted Agriculture, Mining, Tourism and Culture as areas of comparative cost advantage.

According to him, the economic transformation initiative necessitated the Osun Economy and Investment Summit, held in the state in 2019; the move that has started yielding positive results in both foreign and local investments.

Alabi urged the management and staff of Osun Culture and Tourism to key into the vision of government in developing the sector for the economic benefit of the state.

He said, “as a state, we are so much blessed in terms of cultural endowment and other resources, which we can utilize to develop our local economy and sustainable prosperity.

“When this administration came on board, we identified some key sectors of economic potentials that we can develop for our economic advancement, in which tourism is one of them.

“It is therefore necessary for you to support our government to actualize our dreams for economic prosperity of the state through this sector”.(NAN)