Osun Executive Council, under the leadership of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, has given the nod for the commencement of the Osun Food Support Scheme.

This was part of the decisions reached at the end of the Council meeting held on Monday.

Speaking with journalists at the end of the meeting Monday night, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ismail Omipidan, said the scheme, which runs from March this year till November next year, will be targeting 30, 000 poor and vulnerable citizens.

He said for effective administration, the scheme would target persons with special needs and disabilities in all LGAs; poor and vulnerable in churches will be reached through the Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN); needy and poor in Muslim community will be reached through Osun Muslim Community; the vulnerable among artisans through their associations; the needy among other ethnic groups through their leaderships; traditional worshipers through their association and traders through Iyalojas and Babalojas.

Omipidan also said in line with Governor Oyetola’s policy of promoting small, micro and medium businesses in the state, all food items would be sourced locally, adding that the programme would commence this March.