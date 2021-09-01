From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

As part of activities lined up to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the creation of Osun, the government, yesterday, unveiled plans to honour 28 distinguished and prominent citizens of the state.

Chief of Staff to the Governor, Charles Akinola, who disclosed this at a press conference, said the anniversary celebration became imperative to honour those that have contributed in one way or the other to the state.

According to Akinola, the celebration, which began last week with the governor featuring on special TV and radio interview sessions, will on Thursday, September 9, feature an anniversary colloquium fielding high-profile resource persons like Bisi Akande (former governor, Osun State), Sultan Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar (Sultan of Sokoto), Reuben Abati (former special adviser to former president Goodluck Jonathan on Media and Publicity) and Yemi Farounbi (former Nigerian ambassador to the Philippines).

He said the colloquium will be followed by a banquet and award ceremony at a date to be determined, for some distinguished citizens in recognition of exceptional productivity and significant contributions to the social and economic development of the state and humanity in general.

The awardee, totalling 28 distinguished citizens under four broad categories, were selected by a jury on the basis of their service to Osun and contributions to the global and local society.

Those listed for Osun Lifetime Achievement Award, include: Bisi Akande, Enoch Adeboye, Abdur’rasheed Hadiyatulla and Ipoola Alani Akinrinnade.

Others in the lifetime achievement category are: Hammed Omidiran, Hassan Sunmonu, Tunde Ponle, Olu Aina, Akinwande Akinola, Joanah Olu Maduka, and Benjamin Adigun.

The state, under the Legacy Award category, also recognised Folorunsho Alakija and Susan Wenger.

The Osun Merit Award honourees include: Ademola Oyejide, Nike Okundaye, Oye Gureje, Isaac Adewole, and Yusuf Ali while Distinguished Citizens Award honourees include: Matthew Asimolowo, Yemi Elebuibon, Leo Segun Ajiborisha, Adegboyega Awomolo, Khamis Olatunde Badmus, Lawal Obelawo, Moses Inaolaji Aboaba, Adewale Adeyemo, Kola Adeniji, and Mike Awoyinfa.

