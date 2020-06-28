Tunbosun Oyintiloye

The Government of Osun State says that it has concluded plans to implement the review of the reclassification policy of state schools which it had approved earlier.

The review is targeted at restoring the 6-3-3-4 classification system through which each level of education will return back to its earlier class structure.

This was revealed when a team from the Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) led by its Chairman, Hon Israel Ajibola Famurewa, joined the concluding part of data gathering and physical assessment tour done round the nine federal constituencies of the state by top government officials held at Ijebu-Ijesha high school on Friday.

The Osun State Government has approved the reversal of the single school uniform, ‘reclassification’ of the public school system and the restoration of conventional single-sex schools.

The approval came after recommendations made by a panel led by Olu Aina, which was set up to review education policies of the past administration, were considered by the state government.

The panel made up of experts became necessary after the clamour for the policy reviews by educationists, school administrators, missionaries, school owners and the people of the state.

The implementation of the recommendations of the review panel has necessitated the data gathering and physical assessment of schools for takeoff.

The top officials of SUBEB who joined Famurewa in the tour include the Executive Secretary of SUBEB, Mr Adeoye Bakare, Commissioner (Technical), Chief Moshood Adekunle Oluawo, Commissioner (Services), Hon Amos Akindiya, and other members of the board and directors.

In his submission, SUBEB Chairman Famurewa said: ‘There is a need to fast track the process of implementing the review on the education policy so as to put necessary logistics in place before the schools resume.

‘Thus, this necessitated this tour across the nine federal constituencies of the state as it’s hoped to bring the desired result in no distant time for the benefit of our children and their teachers.’

In his remark, the Director of School in the State Universal Basic Education Board, Alhaji Yaya Bakare, said: ‘The tour is for data gathering and physical assessment of schools across the nine federal constituencies of the state as it precludes the implementation before the schools’ resumption.’

The concluding tour was done alongside the top officials from the state ministry of education.