Osun State Government has disclosed that it would begin the inauguration of the revitalised 100 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) across the state as from Friday.

The government noted that the revitalisation exercise would cover 332 PHCs, which is one per ward.

It, however, disclosed that 100 of them had been completed, some of which had already been put to use from the day they were completed because of exigency.

It noted that 21 PHCs would be inaugurated in the first phase, while the remaining ones would be done later.

This was disclosed by the members of the Osun Health Revitalisation Committee, Rafiu Isamotu, who was the immediate past Commissioner of Health and Remi Omowaye at the Conference Room, Ministry of Health, Government Secretariat, Osogbo.

According to them, the administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola had remained committed to ensuring a healthy living.

They noted that the initiative was in response to the yearnings and aspirations of the people to advance the health sector in the state, with a view to providing quality health care at the primary and secondary levels.

“What we are doing is revitalisation of our hospitals and the initiative takes care of the needs of personnel, the need to enhance the facilities as well as the provision of adequate drugs in all the hospitals across the state.

“We are not limiting the scope of this exercise to PHCs alone; we have equally launched a massive rehabilitation of our secondary health facilities in the state.

“Our state seems to be one of the states with highest PHCs, but with the ongoing revitalisation and rehabilitation exercise, we are determined to make them functional and respond adequately to the needs of our people.

“The state government has commenced the rehabilitation of the General Hospitals. Work has reached different levels of completion particularly in Osogbo, Ejigbo and Ifetedo General Hospitals.

“The administration is committed to the adequate funding of the Health Insurance Scheme to enhance people’s access to quality healthcare facilities.

“We have procured state-of-the-art facilities for our hospitals to strengthen the sector for efficient and effective service delivery.

“On the need to boost the capacity of the personnel, the state is collaborating with both teaching hospitals of the Obafemi Awolowo University, (OAU), Ile-Ife and Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), to see how they can assist,” Omowaye said.

Dr. Isamotu noted that the administration was poised to inspire change which necessitated the overhauling of the health system in the state.

“The ongoing transformation in the health sector is a clear manifestation to the government’s commitment to healthy living. This government is, no doubt, committed to the fact that ‘health is wealth’ as reflected in the huge investment the state government has made to reposition the sector for the use and betterment of the citizenry,” Isamotu added.