From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Osun State election petition tribunal sitting in Osogbo, on Thursday, admitted the form EC8Cs of election results in the 10 Local Governments where the petitioners alleged over-voting.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and Governor Adegboyega Oyetola had challenged the results of the 10 Local Governments in 749 units over alleged over-voting and noncompliance with the provision of the Electoral Act.

The tribunal headed by Justice Tertsea Kume, said the Certified True Copy (CTC), of the election results, has been admitted in evidence and marked as exhibits.

The local governments are Obokun, Osogbo, Olorunda, Irepodun, Ila, Ilesa West, Ede south, Ede North, Egbedore and Ejigbo local governments respectively.

The tribunal also admitted the receipt of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the Bimodal Voters Accreditation Machine System (BIVAS).

Also admitted in evidence was Ademola Adeleke’s certificate from Atlanta and some other results both in Nigeria and those published on the website of Atlanta where the governor-elect claimed to have completed his diploma.

While the lead counsel to the petitioners, Saka Layonu SAN, rendered the document from the bar, counsels to the respondents, Jamiu Olabode who represented INEC, Niyi Owolade represented Adeleke and Nathaniel Oke SAN led counsel for the PDP, objected to the admissibility of the documents and promised to advance their reasons in the final address.

Earlier, Oke SAN had accused the media of reporting outside the proceeding, but Justice Kume said the tribunal was not aware of any inaccurate reportage of its proceedings, saying, “we can’t comment on what we don’t know unless you come up with hard facts. We are not here for social media commentaries.”

The tribunal admitted the documents in evidence, marked them as exhibits and adjourned till November 16.