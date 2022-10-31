From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The documentary evidence tendered by the lead counsel to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, on Monday, caused disagreement as counsels engaged in argument before the Osun election petition tribunal sitting in Osogbo.

The petitioners, Oyetola and the APC had challenged the declaration of Ademola Adeleke as the Governor-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), who is the first respondent.

The petitioners’ counsel tendered documentary evidence which was opposed by the respondents and the argument ensued.

Lead counsel to the PDP Alex Izinyon, SAN, argued the tendering of the document was not in line with paragraph 3 of the pre-hearing report which stated that a list of witnesses should be filed 24 hours before the hearing.

The lead counsel to INEC, Prof Paul Ananaba, SAN, and the lead counsel to Adeleke, Dr Onyechi Ikpeazu, SAN, also posited that the petitioners had disobeyed the tribunal and the petitioner should be dismissed as a consequence of their action.

But Fagbemi informed the tribunal that the paragraph relied upon by the respondents did not mention ‘document’ as argued by the respondents, maintaining that “we have not breached any order.”

The tribunal headed by Justice Tertsea Kume thereby directed the petitioners to make the documents available to the respondents for perusal and reactions.

The case was, however, adjourned to Tuesday for further hearing.