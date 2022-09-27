From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The election petition tribunal hearing the alleged discrepancies in the July 16 governorship election in Osun State, yesterday, adjourned the pre-hearing of the petition to October 4.

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and the All Progressives Congress (APC) had approached the tribunal to challenge the declaration of Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The adjournment followed the decision of the tribunal to grant INEC, PDP and Adeleke seven days to respond to the pre-hearing form served on them by the tribunal.

Counsel to the APC, Kayode Olagoke, had informed the court of his readiness to continue with the pre-hearing session, having filed his form TF008, where issues for determination were raised. On the request of the tribunal for advice, Olagoke suggested the matter should be stood down for a few hours for the respondents to also respond to the tribunal pre-hearing form.

But, counsel to the INEC, Paul Ananaba, told the tribunal he needed seven days as prescribed by the rules, saying he had just been served at the court premises. Also, counsel to the second respondent, Adeleke, Bamidele Abolarin, and counsel to the PDP, Nathaniel Oke, insisted they have seven days to file their response.

The tribunal, headed by Tertsea Kume, adjourned the pre-hearing to Tuesday, October 4.