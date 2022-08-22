From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The election petition tribunal hearing the petition arising from the July 16 governorship election in Osun State has granted an order allowing the petitioners, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and the All Progressives Congress (APC), to serve the Governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke, through a substituted means.

The petitioners had approached the tribunal, alleging that Adeleke had been evading service of the notice of court proceedings.

The Chairman of the tribunal, Tertsea Aorga Kume, granted the order as prayed by the petitioners and ordered that the process be served on Adeleke by pasting it on the court notice board.

The tribunal also granted a prayer to inspect the election materials and to conduct electronic scanning of voters’ registers and ballot papers.

Lead counsel to the petitioners, Yomi Aliu SAN, noted that the 1st respondent, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the 3rd respondent, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been served but Adeleke has been evading service.