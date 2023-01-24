From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Election Petition Tribunal has fixed Friday for judgment on the petition filed by former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) against Governor Ademola Adeleke, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The tribunal Secretary, David Umar, confirmed that the tribunal has fixed Friday 27th January 2023, for the judgment. He said the judgment will start by 9 am.

Oyetola and the APC had alleged that the result of the July 16, 2022 governorship election in the state had over-voting in 749 polling units in 10 Local Governments.

But, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), PDP, Adeleke, claimed that over-voting occurred in only six polling units.

The APC also challenged the eligibility of Adeleke to contest the election claiming that he was purportedly awarded a degree barely 24 days after he acquired an equivalent of an O’level result.

The tribunal commenced sitting on September 26, 2022.