Election petition tribunal, sitting in Osogbo, Osun State capital, yesterday, nullified the election of Bamidele Salam, who represents Ede Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The three-man panel, headed by Justice Eyo Ita, in a unanimous judgment ordered a rerun in 12 units of the Federal constituency.

Justice Ita, who read the judgement, said there was over-voting in the affected units and there was need for a rerun to know the actual winner of the election.

The panel held that after cancellation of elections in units where over-voting was established, the margin of victory between the winner and the petitioner, was less than the number of registered voters in the affected units.

The tribunal ordered that rerun elections should be held in Ede North (three units), Ede South (four units), Egbedore (three units and Ejigbo (units).

Adejare Bello of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had challenged Salam’s victory as the winner of February 23 National Assembly election in Ede Federal constituency.

In his reaction, Salam said he was not ‘moved’ over the judgement, adding that the mandate that was freely given to him by the people and stamped by God, could not be stolen by any man.

“Our victory at the February 23 National Assembly poll is sacrosanct and this minor setback will only sweeten the taste of victory in our mouths.

“My legal team will study the details of this judgement and decide the necessary course of action on it,” he said.