From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A statistician expert, Isiaka Olanrewaju, yesterday, told the Osun election petition tribunal that he analysed the BVAS report and established over-voting in 749 polling units in 10 local governments of the state.

This is just as the tribunal struck out the counter-application of the 1st respondent, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to stop the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) from tendering the certificate of the 2nd respondent, Ademola Adeleke. Lead counsel of INEC, Paul Ananaba, had filed an objection to the subpoena of the plaintiffs to INEC and later withdrew the application during the sitting.

The application was subsequently struck out by the tribunal and the summon to invite INEC to present the certificate of Adeleke was upheld.

Led in evidence by the petitioners’ counsel, Akin Olujinmi, the expert witness said he relied on forms EC8As, EC8B, EC8C, EC8D, EC8E and BVAS report released by INEC to arrive at his findings of analysis conducted on BIVAS.

However, INEC counsel, Ananaba, during cross-examination, said the witness analysed result of 762 units, was his opinion, saying: “I worked on just 749 units, where you see 762, I don’t know.” The witness was also cross-examined by counsel for Adeleke, Onyechi Ikpeazu SAN, and counsel for the PDP, Alex Izinyon.

The tribunal, led by Tertsea Kume, however, adjourned the matter to today for the continuation of the plaintiff’s case.