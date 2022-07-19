From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, on Tuesday remanded two brothers, Akilou Siddo (44) and Habib Siddo (30), in Ilesa correctional centre for allegedly impersonating a police officer.

The defendants were said to have presented themselves as police to defraud members of the public.

The prosecutor, Fatoba Tope, told the court that the defendants committed the purported crime at about 9am on July 8, 2022, around Ring-Road Area, Osogbo. They were arraigned on three count charges of impersonation, fraud and unlawful possession of a police uniform.

According to the charge sheet obtained in court, the alleged offences were contrary to and punishable under sections 517, 109 and 428(d) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. II Laws of Osun state of Nigeria, 2002.

However, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the allegations preferred against them by the police.

The Magistrate, Olusola Aluko, thereby ordered the defendants to be remanded in Ilesa correctional centre and directed their counsel, Fatoba Olatunbosun, to file a formal application for their bail.

He thereafter adjourned the case to October 18, 2022, for hearing.