Chinelo Obogo

Former classmates of Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State have lauded his performance, saying the state is making visible progress.

In a dinner organised by the alumni of the University of Lagos Actuarial Science and Insurance, Class of 78, which was held in his honour in Lagos at the weekend, the group applauded Governor Oyetola for his prudence in managing the scarce resources of the state.

One of his classmates and friend for over three decades, Olutoye Eleoramo, who gave the keynote address, said Oyetola had raised the bar of governance, urging him to rid the state of out of school children.

Also in his own tribute, Oba Wole Adetimehin, said Oyetola had distinguished himself for his intellectual capacity. Speaking with a sense of nostalgia, he said: “He has the capacity to rally and influence people to deliver results at the same time. He can build character and we are happy to rejoice and celebrate him.”

While making his speech, Governor Oyetola urged those in the private sector to get involved in politics and see it as an opportunity to serve.

His words: “My journey into politics was God’s wish. I didn’t want to be Chief of Staff. In fact, I was lobbying for someone to be the SSG to former Governor Aregebesola because they knew that I was close to him. Instead, the then governor insisted that he wanted me to work with him. I eventually took the job and I enjoyed every bit of it. But I was careful to recognize the fact that I was there to help the governor to succeed.”