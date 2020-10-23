The management of Osun United Football Club of Osogbo, has directed the team to resume training on Monday, Oct. 26, following the state government’s suspension of the 24-hour curfew imposed on the state on Tuesday.

The club’s Team Manager, Vincent Akinbami, said in a statement issued in Osogbo on Friday that training would resume at the Osogbo Township Stadium pending the decision of the management to use another venue.

“We call on our players, technical crew and backroom staff to resume training on Monday, since the curfew has been suspended by the state government.

“We equally want to advise everyone to be law-abiding and to stay clear of the on-going #ENDSARS protest.

“The training, as usual will continue to hold every morning at the Osogbo Township Stadium as the management intensifies efforts to raise a formidable squad for the upcoming Nigeria National League,’’ he stated.

The club suspended its training on Wednesday in compliance with the curfew imposed by the state government to checkmate the breakdown of law and order that trailed the #EndSARS protests.

The curfew was called off on Friday after the state government said it had reviewed the security situation and level of compliance in the last 48 hours.

The state government also set up a judicial panel of inquiry on police brutality in the state and enjoined the people to submit their complaints to the panel. (NAN)