From Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

The Osun Executive Council under the leadership of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has approved the start-off of the state’s food support scheme.

This was part of the decisions reached at the end of the State Executive Council meeting held on Monday.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ismail Omipidan, told reporters that the scheme, tagged “Osun Food Support Scheme”, which runs from March this year till November next year, will be targeting 30,000 poor and vulnerable citizens across the state in the first instance.

He said for effective administration, the scheme will target persons with special needs and disabilities in all local government areas; the poor and the vulnerable in churches will be reached through the Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN); the needy and the poor in the Muslim community will be reached through the Osun Muslim Community; the vulnerable among artisans through their associations; the needy among other ethnic groups in the state through their leaderships; the traditional worshipers through their association and traders through Iyalojas and Babalojas.

The Chief Press Secretary also revealed that in line with Governor Oyetola’s policy of promoting small, micro and medium businesses in the state to boost the local economy, all food items will be sourced locally, adding that the programme will commence this March.

In a related development and in fulfilment of the promise made by the governor to effectively and productively engage the youth in agriculture, the State Executive Council has also approved the allocation of farmlands to youths genuinely interested in agriculture.

‘Recall that while Mr Governor was presenting this year’s budget before the House of Assembly last year, he revealed that about N1.5 billion was set aside to engage our youths in Agriculture, Culture and Tourism, Mining and Commerce. It is in fulfilment of that promise that the state, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, will be clearing 10,000 acres of land. Of this number, 1,000 have been successfully cleared,’ Omipidan said.

‘It will interest you to know that in the last 10 years, this is the first time the state will be having access to such cleared farmlands. We have broken a jinx of over 10 years by clearing 1,000 acres of farmlands. We intend to allocate a large chunk of it to our youths who are genuinely interested in farming. We shall be embarking on enlightenment campaigns soon to get interested ones enlisted.’

The State Executive Council has also approved the appointment of Prince Azeez Muideen Olaniyi as Elegbedi of Egbedi in Egbedore Council of the state.

His appointment followed the demise of Oba Isiaka Ayanboye Jinadu in May last year.

The Kingmakers had met in August last year to elect Prince Olaniyi as the Oba-elect out of the five candidates that showed interest in the throne.