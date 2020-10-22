The management of Osun United of Osogbo has revealed that its main focus this season shall be to take the club to the elite league division, win laurels and turn the team from being a liability to asset of the state government.

The management, who spoke through the club’s Vice President, Vincent Akinbami, on Tuesday, while addressing players at the Osogbo Township stadium, promised that the needful shall be done to improve welfare packages of players and technical crew to encourage them to give their best.

Akinbami, having been following Omoluabi Giants since it was Prime FC, charged players to be disciplined, put in their best and be ready to listen to advice.

“Our target is to qualify for the NPFL, win the FA Cup and make profits for the club. All these are possible if we work together as an entity and one united family. We understand your plights and we have discussed them at our meeting. I want to assure you that your welfare is paramount to us and we shall make you happy.

“What we need from you is to be disciplined, focused, put in your best because selection of players for the upcoming Nigeria National League (NNL) will be based on performance. I also urge you to seek and listen to advice from people of all ages, take positives out of it, so that you can be guided directly,” stated the Ifetedo born football manager