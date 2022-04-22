The governorship candidate of the Action People’s Party (APP), Mr Adeolu Adebayo has called on the people of Osun State to vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the party has failed the state in the last 12 years of its administration.

Adebayo who spoke in Oyan, Odo-Otin Local Government Area of the state during a familiarisation tour of the area and presentation of gifts to elderly people in the council area, ahead of the July 16 poll, said the APC government had failed to provide solutions to the problems confronting people of the state.

He said the APC government of Mr. Rauf Aregbesola and that of the present administration failed to ameliorate the sufferings of the masses.

However, he assured that his government would right all the wrongs of previous administrations in the state if elected, saying that he would focus more on the development of the agricultural sector which he said was capable of improving the economy of the state.

He said the state was blessed with valuable economic resources including arable land, tourist centres and mineral resources, which if we’ll developed could transform the state’s economy within a short period of time.

Adebayo who called on the people of the state to support his ambition, said his party, the APP, has a welfarist programmes which other political parties lack, adding that the interest of the masses would remain paramount to him and his party.