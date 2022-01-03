From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Government has warned residents, especially applicants in the Osun Teacher’s recruitment, to disregard the fake list tagged ‘shortlisted successful candidates’ flying around on the social media.

Commissioner for Education, Folorunsho Oladoyin, stated this in a statement in Osogbo, yesterday, saying the Ministry of Education had not released any such list to the public.

He said the 1,000 successful applicants were already being contacted through text messages and voice notes in batches.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“It has been brought to the notice of the state government that a fake list of shortlisted candidates for the Osun Teacher’s Recruitment is trending on the social media. I want to state in strong terms that the purported list of successful candidates did not emanate from the Ministry of Education and the names and examination numbers are not the same with what we have in our porter. Whatever list that is trending out there is fake and remains the handiwork of mischief makers and should be disregarded accordingly.”