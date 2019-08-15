Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has restated the state’s commitment towards transforming the education sector.

This, he said, was necessary to ensure every child has access to good, quality, qualitative and affordable education.

The governor noted that children are the hope and channel for achieving goals of a better future, saying it is an offence for parents not to allow their children go to school.

He said the government is leading other stakeholders to achieve its goal of using education as a tool for delivering prosperity and development to the people.

Governor Oyetola spoke, yesterday, when he commissioned projects at both Telemu Comprehensive Middle High School and Morinu Community Elementary School, in Ola-Oluwa Local Government and Iwo local government areas of the state, respectively.

Oyetola said the administration’s resolve to invest in education sector was aimed at achieving the state’s objectives of delivering a better life for the people and driving development in the state.

He said efforts had been made by the administration to maintain and sustain the existing schools; build and equip more schools; renovate dilapidated ones and provide well-trained teachers to teach the pupils and ensure pupils attend schools punctually and regularly.