Former Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola was, yesterday, received with funfair in Osogbo, the State capital, as members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and well-wishers trooped out in large number to welcome him at the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign, Office.

Oyetola who was given a tumultuous welcome and excitedly ushered into the Campaign Office, marvelled at the huge crowd awaiting his arrival.

The ecstatic party’s loyalists sang solidarity songs to express their unalloyed support for Oyetola and his wife, Alhaja Kafayat.

The immediate past governor of the state had attended an interdenominational prayer session organised by the State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to herald the New Year before visiting the campaign office.

Addressing the party’s loyalists shortly after the prayers session, Oyetola said he was back in the state to reclaim his mandate freely given to him by God and the good people of the state in last year’s July 16 governorship election.

He said another year of manifestation of God’s promise has come as he is confident in Him to reclaim his mandate soon and lead the party to victory for Tinubu and Shettima in the February Presidential election.

“I am happy returning home. I wanted to come in gently and unannounced. That was why I didn’t announce my coming, but to my greatest surprise, you were already here in this huge number to welcome me. I thank you all for your undying love and unflinching support.

“God has revealed to us that this year is a year of happiness and unending manifestations. God doesn’t fail His promises. This year is going to be a year of laudable achievements. We are going to reclaim our mandate.

“God has made us to know that this year is for two victories. We will reclaim our mandate and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“After God is God. I just went to rest a bit. You can see that I am fresh. Part of what God has done that gladdens my heart is that I served this state wholeheartedly without a rest.

“With the little time I was away to rest, I was able to be with my family particularly my grandchildren. I was able to go to Lesser Hajj with my wife, where I was able to thank God for all He has done and to further beseech His face for mercies upon my life. He has returned us back to the state to reclaim our mandate soon.

“I am always glad because God really helped us to raise the bar of good governance as every citizen of Osun felt the impact of our administration. It is not by my power, it is by God’s. God is the Alfa and Omega of all.”