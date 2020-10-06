Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has affirmed that his administration would continue to do more to boost healthcare systems in Osun State.

He stated this while reacting to the report published by WellNewMe ranking Osun as one of the states with the most efficient healthcare services in the country.

Osun ranked second behind Anambra and ahead of Ogun, Lagos and Rivers states, which also ranked among the best performers.

“I am truly elated by this independent survey that ranked Osun second among states with the most efficient healthcare services. This ranking is particularly gratifying because it was neither commissioned by us, nor did we know that a survey of this nature was being conducted. We were just working for the good of the state and the people’s welfare, and I am happy that our efforts have not gone unnoticed. I see this ranking as a call for more efforts because the reward of hard work is more work. I promised the people of Osun that the healthcare sector will be improved upon, and work is ongoing to bring new innovations to the sector. I thank the researchers and management of WellNewMe, and I congratulate workers in the healthcare sector of Osun who have helped us to achieve this feat,” he said.

The governor pledged to continue to uphold the standard that earned the state the rating by ensuring that scarce resources are put to better use.