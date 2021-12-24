From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Political leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun West Senatorial District have agreed to allow Governor Adegboyega Oyetola to complete his second term before resuscitating the agitation for their zone.

Adopting a consensus agreement at the constituency office, Iwo, yesterday, the people of the zone vowed to produce the governor of the state after 2026 when Oyetola would have completed his second term.

Addressing members of the party, the Osun West Senatorial Chairman, Omolaoye Akintola, described as a ‘mirage and dream,’ any attempt to promote the west agenda this time.

He stated that the appearance and claims of two chieftains of the party at the meeting of a splinter group of the APC, ‘The Osun Progressives’ (TOP) was their personal opinion and not in the interest of the people of Osun West.

“Some personalities like Alhaji Moshood Adeoti and Rt. Hon Najeem Salam who happened to be from the Senatorial District, in the course of their submission calling for the resuscitation of West Agenda is hereby declared a mirage and dream not fitting for this time.

“Our agitations in 2018 tagged ‘West Lokan’ was borne out of perceived and adjudged marginalisation and total neglect in the preceding years which served as fuelling pads for the movement.

“However, the election of Alhaji Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola with his pragmatic, all-inclusive, bottoms up approach and sterling administrative style of his administration have brought solace and comfort to our senatorial district and the state in general.

“We leaders of APC West Senatorial District are declaring our hearty resolution to remain committed, loyal, supportive and dependable allows of Oyetola in working selflessly for the realisation of his second term come July 16, 2022.