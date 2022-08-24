From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Traditional rulers in Osun West Senatorial District, on Wednesday, lamented the deplorable state of Osogbo-Iwo-Ibadan road and appealed to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola to approve the reconstruction in the interest of the people.

Speaking at a press conference organized by 15 monarchs from Iwo, Ola-Oluwa and Ayedire Local Government, the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdur-Rasheed Akanbi, said the moribund state of the roads requires urgent attention of the government.

The monarchs commended the plan by the Osun and Oyo to jointly respond to the rehabilitation of the roads, describing the plan as a “national development, political tolerance rather than unbridled hostile and destructive political animosity that has neither brought peace not development to our people.”

“Please kindly approve the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Osogbo-lwo road up to the Osun Oyo State boundary.

“The road is in a serious state of disrepair, full of potholes of various sizes, with parts of the road already being washed away by heavy erosions traffic frequency has become so low that motorists groan in pains-pains to their bodies and vehicles.

“So many commercial transporters, especially those plying Osogbo to Iwo and vice versa, have been deprived of their vehicles because they have to keep repairing the vehicles due to the damages being impacted on the vehicles requiring heavy costs to repair each time. So, several of them have had to park the vehicles at home or abandoned them at mechanic workshops

“This painful state of the road has equally affected commercial activities in this area as so many vehicles have abandoned the road for Osogbo,” the monarchs stated.