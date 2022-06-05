From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Traditional rulers in Osun West Senatorial District have declared their support for the reelection of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

The Olu of Ile-Ogbo, Oba Abeeb Adetoyese Agbaje, who read the communique on behalf of other monarchs numbering about 25 from Ayedire, Iwo, Ola-Oluwa and Ejigbo Local Government Areas of Osun State, at his palace, on Sunday, said only the candidature of Oyetola can be of benefit to the district.

All the monarchs in the district were present at the palace of Olu of Ile-Ogbo, except the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdurasheed Akanbi and Olowu of Owu-Kuta, Oba Adekunle Makama.

But, the communique read by Oba Agbaje, said “every Oba, in this area including His Royal Majesty, Oba Abdul Rasheed Adewale Akanbi Telu I, the Oluwo of Iwo, the chairman, Iwo traditional council and our various community leaders have been holding consultations and discussions. “By our calculations, only two major political parties, the APC and the PDP can produce governor in Nigeria, everything being equal, because of the structures they have on ground and therefore, our strategy should be designed to benefit the immediate and the future expectations within these political arrangements.