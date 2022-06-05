From Lateef Dada, Osogbo
Traditional rulers in Osun West Senatorial District have declared their support for the reelection of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.
The Olu of Ile-Ogbo, Oba Abeeb Adetoyese Agbaje, who read the communique on behalf of other monarchs numbering about 25 from Ayedire, Iwo, Ola-Oluwa and Ejigbo Local Government Areas of Osun State, at his palace, on Sunday, said only the candidature of Oyetola can be of benefit to the district.
All the monarchs in the district were present at the palace of Olu of Ile-Ogbo, except the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdurasheed Akanbi and Olowu of Owu-Kuta, Oba Adekunle Makama.
But, the communique read by Oba Agbaje, said “every Oba, in this area including His Royal Majesty, Oba Abdul Rasheed Adewale Akanbi Telu I, the Oluwo of Iwo, the chairman, Iwo traditional council and our various community leaders have been holding consultations and discussions.
“By our calculations, only two major political parties, the APC and the PDP can produce governor in Nigeria, everything being equal, because of the structures they have on ground and therefore, our strategy should be designed to benefit the immediate and the future expectations within these political arrangements.
“If we do not support Oyetola, and instead support another candidate who may spend longer period in office, and may have taken our own chance for decades. Four years waiting is a shorter route than sacrificing our chance and our future for other people to take.
“When governor Oyetola completes his term of eight years, by the grace of God,
we shall take our own turn. Therefore, we state unequivocally that, for this
governorship election, we should all support governor Gboyega Oyetola in our
own interest, and in the interest of our dear state. Any other alternative will
jeopardize our hope of ever producing governor in our federal constituency.
“We therefore call on various segments of our communities, notably Christians,
Muslims, Traditionalists, artisans, motor vehicle and Okada transporters, students, applicants, civil and public servants, other men and women organisations to key into this laudable and patriotic project,” the monarchs pleaded.
