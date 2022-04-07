From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A yet to be identified woman has abandoned her new baby and absconded after delivery in Osun State.

A release by the Coordinating Director, Ministry of Women, Children and Social Affairs, Mr Jide Falade, on Thursday, stated that the baby boy was abandoned by his parents at Aseyori Ni Temi Clinic and Maternity Home, Ilesa, on February 14, this year.

The release noted that the husband and mother-in-law of the new mother also absconded with her, leaving the baby in the hospital.

“The mother of the child was rushed the hospital on the 14th of February, 2022 with a complaint of stomach ache, but after several examinations, she gave birth to a premature baby boy.

“Some hours thereafter, his parents and mother- in-law absconded, leaving the baby behind.”

The release disclosed that all efforts made by the police and the state government to locate the fleeing parents had been fruitless.

The government thereby appealed to members of the public to assist in locating the relatives or parents of the baby.