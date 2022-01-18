From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A woman, Zainab AbdulAfeez, has been detained by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), in Osogbo, Osun State, for allegedly pouring hot water on her 11-year-old daughter.

Daily Sun gathered that the woman has been consistent in beating the girl who she had for her first husband in Lagos state before she remarried in Osun.

A resident of Oke-Oniti, Ayetoro area Osogbo, where the incident happened, said the woman usually beat her daughter with sticks, cables and inflict injury on her.

It was gathered that efforts by her new husband to caution her from inflicting injuries on the girl has always been futile and the man has decided to look on, whenever she is beating her daughter.

An eyewitness said, “on Saturday, she alleged that her daughter lost a key, thereafter, the girl saw the key but she vowed to beat the girl. With the experience of the girl with molestation, she was afraid, her mother told her to go and grind pepper, she refused and Zanaib poured hot water on her chest and her body.

“Despite that, she refused to take care of the girl and her actions infuriated a shop owner and one other neighbour who beat her to stupor.

“The neighbours later took the girl to the hospital, pay her bill before the mother was reported to NSCDC official who arrested her.”

The spokesman of the NSCDC, Osun state, Daniel Adigun, said the woman and her daughter are in their command, saying the investigation has commenced on the matter.