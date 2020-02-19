Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Osun State is set to stage an international athletic marathon (race) aimed at hunting talents among the women folks and showcasing them to access their welfare and empowerment rights.

Tagged “Osun Women Run 2020,” the event would be held on May 2, in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

The programme, which is being powered on behalf of the state government by the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Affairs, will attract women participants from across the world, including the United Kingdom (UK), USA, South Africa, Rwanda, Kenya, Ethiopia among others. Other participants include indigenous women from Osun and South West States, including Oyo, Ondo, Ekiti and Lagos.

The Commissioner, Olaboopo Olubukola, who made the disclosure to newsmen in Osogbo, described the event as a women rights marathon.

She enthused that it would be used to discover women, particularly the locals, who are talented in athletics, with a view to looking at possible ways that government could assist them through welfare and empowerment programmes, to make life more meaningful to them.

She added that the programme would offer opportunity to showcase Osun State as a centre of culture, tradition and heritage.

She disclosed that the marathoners and other categories of participants would visit different tourism centres and heritage sites in the state, especially in sports and cultural tourism.