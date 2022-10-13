From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Supporters of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, in Osun State, Thursday joined the youths in a solidarity walk despite the heavy rain.

The youths began their mass solidarity rally from Ayetoro junction, Osogbo, matched through Igbona market, Old Garage, Okefia, popular Olaiya Junction, Ogo-Oluwa to Onward area and terminated the solidarity movement at the Campaign Office of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

Addressing the youths after the trek, Oyetola commended them for championing the campaign for the election of Tinubu/Shettima.

“I want to commend the leadership of the supporters of Tinubu. Your demonstration today has assured me that Osun is for APC in 2023. There is no shaking for us at all.

“We have not flagged off the campaign here in Osogbo but you have surprised us. I decided to meet with you as I am returning from a journey to commend your action. The government of Asiwaju is the government of the youth. He is here to serve Nigerians. He has plans for education, agriculture, infrastructure, social development and many more. You will be surprised by the way he will tackle insecurity.

“It is on record that his indelible legacies live on as he set the State on the pedestal of sustainability and prosperity. God used him to turn around the economy of Lagos. A lot of pro-masses institutions and agencies were launched during his tenure and these are still very much alive to the use and goodness of the people of Lagos in particular and Nigerians at large.

“He has set agenda for the progress of Lagos and I am confident that this will be replicated at the centre when he becomes President. He has done a lot and he is ready to do more. As productive and energetic youths, we believe the scourge of unemployment and other related vices will be a thing of the past as soon as he resumes office

“I am certain that over one million votes are assured for Tinubu in Osun. Our campaigns will be youth-oriented,” Oyetola.