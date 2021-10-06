The events which kicked off on August 26, with the governor of the state, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, featuring on Radio and TV interviews was rounded off with a Banquet and Awards evening on Thursday, September 23, 2021, with all former governors but the immediate past governor and incumbent Interior minister, Rauf Aregbesola, on parade.

Although Aregbesola is yet to publicly say if he was invited or not, sources close to Osun Government revealed that he was duly invited through a letter personally signed by the incumbent, Oyetola. The copy of the letter went viral on the social media, shortly after the event.

Political pundits however believe that the seemingly political disagreement between the two political gladiators may have been responsible for Aregbesola’s action.

But personalities from all walks of life were on parade to witness the event. Among them were: Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu; Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; and Ogun State Governor, Dr. Dapo Abiodun who were represented; former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuff; and Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare. Others are former Governors of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande; Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola; Gen. Leo Ajiborisha (rtd.) who was represented; Col. Theophilus Bamigboye (rtd.); Navy Capt. Anthony Udofia (rtd); former Ogun State Governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel; former Oyo State Governor, Otunba Alao Akala and former Oyo State Deputy Gov- ernor, Chief Moses Alake. The rest are first class traditional rulers, including the Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi; the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi who was represented; Obi of Onitsha, His Royal Majesty, Igwe Alfred Achebe and Captains of industries.

In his address, the Chief of Staff to the Osun Governor and Chairman of the 30th Anniversary Committee, Dr. Charles Akinola, welcomed personalities to the gathering. He acknowledged the diversity of the audience, saying it deserves to be celebrated.

He said the diversity of the audience “fully aligns with the inclusive and participatory governance style of Governor Oyetola. We must thank Mr. Governor for his purposeful leadership, vision, large-heartedness, guidance and inspiration for this. “